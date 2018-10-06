Today in New Delhi, India
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Oct 06, 2018 20:11 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
brunch wtf,watch,tap
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

When Lara Jean’s love letters to all her crushes get out, her world changes like she had never imagined. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix will bring back the mush factor this weekend.

Tap

Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) is one badass woman! Tap her feed for parenting inspo, workout and basic queen vibes.

Follow

Conversations in a newsroom can be really weird! (Read: Hilarious). Follow Overheard in the Newsroom (@OHNewsroom) for many such funny exchanges from newsrooms around the world!

From HT Brunch, October 7 , 2018

First Published: Oct 06, 2018 20:10 IST

