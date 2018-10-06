To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Oct 06, 2018 20:11 IST
Watch
When Lara Jean’s love letters to all her crushes get out, her world changes like she had never imagined. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix will bring back the mush factor this weekend.
Tap
Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47) is one badass woman! Tap her feed for parenting inspo, workout and basic queen vibes.
Follow
Reporter 1 doing live shot in dark corner of newsroom: "I'm more concerned with what these sharp things are on the ground."— Overheard in the Newsroom (@OHnewsroom) June 21, 2018
Reporter 2: "Shattered Dreams." #OHnewsroom
Conversations in a newsroom can be really weird! (Read: Hilarious). Follow Overheard in the Newsroom (@OHNewsroom) for many such funny exchanges from newsrooms around the world!
From HT Brunch, October 7 , 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Oct 06, 2018 20:10 IST