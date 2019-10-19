e-paper
Trick or treat: Halloween secrets from the stars!

As we approach Oct 31, five actors flash back to their craziest party and give you ideas to dress up, or down!

brunch Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:31 IST
Lubna Salim and Veenu Singh
Lubna Salim and Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Trick or treat? 5 actors reveal their crazy side!
         

Push buttons for panic

Sarah Jane Dias

Sarah in a black Matrix elf costume with black lipstick, a big ear cuff and diamanté
Sarah in a black Matrix elf costume with black lipstick, a big ear cuff and diamanté

“I went to a Chronicles of Narnia meets Matrix party in London. It was done in a run-down cottage, converted into labyrinths with rooms done up in the theme. TV screens had the typical Matrix white noise and people were dressed in all kinds of Matrix costumes and neon lights put up everywhere. There were buttons with messages like ‘don’t touch’ or ‘push me magic will happen’ written on them. I went dressed up like a Matrix elf, that was a combination of the Matrix and the elf from Narnia. It was really fun and crazy.”

Devilled eggs disco

Rochelle Rao

Rochelle dressed as a Marvel character with a golden wig
Rochelle dressed as a Marvel character with a golden wig

“At an all-American Halloween party hosted by my friend in Chennai a couple came dressed up as “deviled eggs”. Keith and me dressed as Marvel movie characters. We all kept our masks on till the end of the night and that really gave us the opportunity to break out of our shyness and really party the night away!”

Batwoman of desire

Lopamudra Raut

Lopa wore black costume and black mask as batwoman
Lopa wore black costume and black mask as batwoman

“I once attended a Halloween party where I dressed as a batwoman and my friends were quite intrigued with my attire.”

Party priest with a plan

Dino Morea

Dino wore a skeleton mask and a priest robe
Dino wore a skeleton mask and a priest robe

“I host Halloween parties regularly and at a recent one, I dressed up as a freaky priest with a mask and an interesting costume. It was crazy and great fun!”

Make-up madness

Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn in a Scottish lass-inspired costume
Evelyn in a Scottish lass-inspired costume

“At one of the Halloween parties we really had a lot of fun dressing up. It was also the first time my friends Rocky S and Deepesh Sharma let me put make-up on their faces! It’s one I’ll always remember.”

From HT Brunch, October 20, 2019

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 23:30 IST

