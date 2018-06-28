“Two years back I found myself getting sucked into a serious bout of depression,” reveals actor Rajit Kapoor

The most important thing is to recognise and accept the fact that you are going through depression. That itself can be difficult. Sometimes when you realise that you have hit that kind of low, you either you figure it out yourself or ask for help, either from your friends or seek professional help. Do something that makes you happy, something that pleases you…sometimes it can be as simple as having your favourite ice cream! When I am feeling low, I go for a swim. That perks me up. Each one has to realise what works for them. Also, sometimes you can feel all tired and depressed due to some chemical imbalance in your body…a sudden drop in the sugar or salt level can also make you feel low and drowsy. It can be something that basic also.

“I didn’t want to do anything, meet anybody, go out, I just wanted to vegetate. But then it hit me that this is not the usual me. Something must be wrong”

But the difficult part is to reach that realisation. As a performer it is a bit more difficult to deal with sudden depression. When you are shooting you can still cancel it if you are really not feeling up for it. But in theatre the shows are booked and you are performing live. So you have to pull yourself together and put up a show. The show really must go on.

As an actor, as an artist, I go through this annual thing when I feel dejected and gloomy that another year has passed and what have I done etc, but that is more of a reflective thing and you can call it a part of my process. But two years back I had hit a phase when I found myself getting sucked into a serious bout of depression... I didn’t want to do anything, meet anybody, go out, I just wanted to vegetate. But then it hit me that this is not the usual me. I am the kind of person who likes to be busy…even if I don't have anything to do, I find something. I am not this person. Something must be wrong. Once that happened I made a conscious effort to get myself back on track. I think one way, and possibly what works for me the best is to get myself busy and get engrossed in my work.

