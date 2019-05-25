Watch Sophie Turner blaming the GoT Starbucks cup on Dany on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: May 25, 2019 23:16 IST
Sophie Turner solves the mystery of the Starbucks cup in the GoT scene by blaming it on Emilia Clarke in this fun episode with Jimmy Fallon
Choreographer Melvin Louis sets social media on fire with his killer moves on @melvinlouis on Instagram
That feeling when...😅— Connie Sun 🌞 (@cartoonconnie) May 20, 2019
Throwback cartoon https://t.co/SR5sFvXJWR #comicstrip pic.twitter.com/Vv9ULGja7M
Relatable comic strips by NYC cartoonist and writer Connie Sun (@cartoonconnie) will brighten up your feed
From HT Brunch, June 26, 2019
First Published: May 25, 2019 19:40 IST