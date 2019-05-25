Today in New Delhi, India
Watch Sophie Turner blaming the GoT Starbucks cup on Dany on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: May 25, 2019 23:16 IST
Hindustan Times
watch,tap,follow
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Sophie Turner solves the mystery of the Starbucks cup in the GoT scene by blaming it on Emilia Clarke in this fun episode with Jimmy Fallon

Tap

Choreographer Melvin Louis sets social media on fire with his killer moves on @melvinlouis on Instagram

Follow

Relatable comic strips by NYC cartoonist and writer Connie Sun (@cartoonconnie) will brighten up your feed

From HT Brunch, June 26, 2019

First Published: May 25, 2019 19:40 IST

