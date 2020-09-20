e-paper
Home / Brunch / “When I was 22...I was free and limitless,” recounts Sonalika Sahay

“When I was 22...I was free and limitless,” recounts Sonalika Sahay

Did you know the supermodel was an air-hostess as well as a part time model?

brunch Updated: Sep 20, 2020 07:40 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
Sonalika’s first skydive in Switzerland
Sonalika’s first skydive in Switzerland
         

Where were you career-wise? I was an air hostess with Singapore Airlines and was modelling part time in Singapore.

The money situation...: ...was decent. Flying and modelling pays well for a 22-year-old.

And on the romantic front...? I was in a long-distance relationship.

Sonalika’s first shoot with fashion designer, Suneet Verma
Sonalika’s first shoot with fashion designer, Suneet Verma

The focus areas: Work, career and travel.

What about your mindset? Free and limitless. I felt I could reach for the stars and grab them too!

The family situation: My family was in India and would visit me regularly in Singapore. And I had a very strong bond with my siblings.

What was your style sensibility like? Oh, it was warped! I was an easy dresser trying too hard to dress girly.

(Top) Sonalika Sahay at 22, and now, at 39
(Top) Sonalika Sahay at 22, and now, at 39

And your fitness quotient: I was fit but never too driven. I’m fitter now.

Your most prized possessions: My books and my dogs.

And your biggest dream? Was to meet the Dalai Lama one day. I still haven’t managed that. And I wanted to be a great fashion model.

Sonalika appeared on the HT Brunch cover along with Lakshmi Rana in 2018
Sonalika appeared on the HT Brunch cover along with Lakshmi Rana in 2018 ( Rohit Chawla exclusively for HT Brunch )

The craziest thing you remember doing…: On my first trip to Maldives, I tried diving for the first time. It was as if a new world opened before me. I remember a reef shark came out of the deep and startled me. I drank so much sea water that day!

One thing you’d rewind and change: I want to tell my younger self to pay more heed to parents’ advice. Everything that I didn’t follow has ended me in a quagmire.

Sonalika with her friend Nehmat while in New York, for her first show for Ritu Kumar
Sonalika with her friend Nehmat while in New York, for her first show for Ritu Kumar

The biggest life lesson you learnt: That one can move forward in life and new roads open up. Leave your fears behind and take the plunge. Don’t hold yourself back.

From HT Brunch, September 21, 2020

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

