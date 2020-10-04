“When we were 22...we travelled the world to eat local fare,” say Rohit and Manasi Joshi Roy
The couple take a nostalgic trip down the memory lane to when they started seeing each otherbrunch Updated: Oct 04, 2020 07:46 IST
Where were you career-wise?
Manasi: I was a model. It was fun and exciting.
Rohit Roy: I accidentally became assistant director to ad filmmaker Kunal Kapoor and then an actor.
And your finances?
Manasi: I was making a lot of money!
Rohit Roy: I had a grand total of zero rupees in my bank!
“My scooter was my most prized possession ‘coz I understood what mom must have gone through to buy it for me!” —Rohit Roy
Any romance in your life?
Manasi & Rohit: I was seeing Manasi for about a year then, and I married her seven years later in 1999!
What was your mindset like?
Manasi: I was gung-ho. I wanted to act.
Rohit Roy: I used to hate acting. The only reason I stayed back in Mumbai was because my US visa got rejected and I was giving my exams at Indian management institutes. Once, I got a chance to model and that’s when the glamour bug struck me.
Your favourite food...?
Manasi & Rohit: We travelled the world only to eat local fare.
“My most prized possession at 22 was the Maruti Zen I bought with my own money” —Manasi Joshi Roy
What was your fashion sense?
Manasi: Simple clothes, but I coloured my hair auburn.
Rohit Roy: I was Ranveer Singh x 10! In my first show, Swabhimaan, I wore yellow, purple, magenta suits, bracelets, earrings and rings!
And your most prized possession?
Manasi: The Zen I bought with my own money.
Rohit Roy: My scooter, because I understood what mom must have gone through to buy it for me.
Finally, what did you do for fitness?
Manasi: I was never athletic. I guess my metabolism was great.
Rohit Roy: Haha, zero!
From HT Brunch, October 04, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch