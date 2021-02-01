IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms; FM
budget

Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms; FM

Aatmanirbhar packages totalling ₹27.1 lakh cr accelerated structural reforms: FM
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:39 AM IST
The finance minister also said India has two Covid-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.(PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government's Aatmanirbhar packages totalling 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the Covid pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of 64,180 crore.

Check Budget 2021 Live updates here

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

The finance minister also said India has two Covid-19 vaccines and two more will be launched.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP