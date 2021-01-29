IND USA
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.(HT PHOTO.)
Live

Budget 2021 Live Updates: Timely steps on Covid-19 saved lives, says President

  • Budget 2021 Live Updates: As many as 18 opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 11:20 AM IST

The budget session of Parliament began on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. As many as 18 opposition parties had already announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.

The session is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of Covid crisis and LAC stand-off with China.

The session commenced with the President's address and will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey .

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:20 AM IST

    Desecration of tricolour very unfortunate: President Kovind

    "Govt respects freedom of expression and protests. But what happened with the tricolour on Republic Day was very unfortunate. We need to respect law and order," says President Kovind.

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    Over 100 million farmers benefitting from farm laws: President

    More than 100 million farmers benefitting from farm laws passed seven months ago. Laws currently stayed by Supreme Court, government will respect that: President Kovind

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:15 AM IST

    President says govt making record purchases on MSP

    The government is making record purchases on MSP and is also coming up with more procurement centres, says President Kovind

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST

    Timely decisions by govt saved lives during pandemic: President Kovind

    Timely decision taken by the government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high: President Ram Nath Kovind

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    India being praised by world for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, says President

    India is conducting world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, with two domestic vaccines. We're also distributing vaccines to different countries and being praised for it: President Kovind

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:09 AM IST

    Joint session of Parliament amid pandemic is essential: President Kovind

    Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop: President Kovind

  • JAN 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    Citizens stood united during several crises: President Kovind

    Our citizens' unity has brought the country out of several difficulties that we faced as a nation this year, says President Ram Nath Kovind as he addresses joint sitting of Parliament.

  • JAN 29, 2021 10:54 AM IST

    Left parties hold protest march to Parliament

    MPs of Left parties hold a protest march to Parliament in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws.

  • JAN 29, 2021 10:51 AM IST

    President Kovind to shortly address joint sitting of Parliament

    President Ram Nath Kovind to shortly address joint-sitting of Parliament as Budget session commences.

  • JAN 29, 2021 10:43 AM IST

    There were 4-5 mini Budgets in 2020: PM Modi

    There were 4-5 mini Budgets in 2020, says PM Modi addressing joint sitting of Parliament.

  • JAN 29, 2021 10:41 AM IST

    PM Modi speaks before Budget session

    All MPs will make the Budget session very productive, says PM Modi before commencement of session.

