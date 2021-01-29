Budget 2021 Live Updates: Timely steps on Covid-19 saved lives, says President
- Budget 2021 Live Updates: As many as 18 opposition parties have announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.
The budget session of Parliament began on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. As many as 18 opposition parties had already announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.
The session is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of Covid crisis and LAC stand-off with China.
The session commenced with the President's address and will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey .
The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Desecration of tricolour very unfortunate: President Kovind
"Govt respects freedom of expression and protests. But what happened with the tricolour on Republic Day was very unfortunate. We need to respect law and order," says President Kovind.
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Over 100 million farmers benefitting from farm laws: President
More than 100 million farmers benefitting from farm laws passed seven months ago. Laws currently stayed by Supreme Court, government will respect that: President Kovind
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:15 AM IST
President says govt making record purchases on MSP
The government is making record purchases on MSP and is also coming up with more procurement centres, says President Kovind
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Timely decisions by govt saved lives during pandemic: President Kovind
Timely decision taken by the government saved the lives of lakhs of citizens. Today the number of new Covid-19 cases is going down rapidly. The number of recoveries is very high: President Ram Nath Kovind
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST
India being praised by world for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, says President
India is conducting world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, with two domestic vaccines. We're also distributing vaccines to different countries and being praised for it: President Kovind
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Joint session of Parliament amid pandemic is essential: President Kovind
Joint session of Parliament amid Corona pandemic is essential. It's a new year and a new decade and we're also entering into the 75th year of independence. Today all MPs are present here with message and trust that however tough be the challenge neither we nor India will stop: President Kovind
-
JAN 29, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Citizens stood united during several crises: President Kovind
Our citizens' unity has brought the country out of several difficulties that we faced as a nation this year, says President Ram Nath Kovind as he addresses joint sitting of Parliament.
-
JAN 29, 2021 10:54 AM IST
Left parties hold protest march to Parliament
MPs of Left parties hold a protest march to Parliament in support of farmers protesting against the farm laws.
-
JAN 29, 2021 10:51 AM IST
President Kovind to shortly address joint sitting of Parliament
President Ram Nath Kovind to shortly address joint-sitting of Parliament as Budget session commences.
-
JAN 29, 2021 10:43 AM IST
There were 4-5 mini Budgets in 2020: PM Modi
There were 4-5 mini Budgets in 2020, says PM Modi addressing joint sitting of Parliament.
-
JAN 29, 2021 10:41 AM IST
PM Modi speaks before Budget session
All MPs will make the Budget session very productive, says PM Modi before commencement of session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There have been 4-5 mini budgets in 2020,' PM Modi says ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota
- Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister
- The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session
- Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram
- Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox