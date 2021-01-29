Budget 2021 Live Updates: Timely steps on Covid-19 saved lives, says President

The budget session of Parliament began on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind. As many as 18 opposition parties had already announced their decision to boycott the President's address to a joint sitting of both houses on Friday, in solidarity with the farmers agitating against the three farm laws.

The session is likely to witness stormy scenes, with the opposition all set to corner the government on issues like recession, job losses, handling of Covid crisis and LAC stand-off with China.

The session commenced with the President's address and will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey .

The Union Budget will be presented by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the houses will also debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.