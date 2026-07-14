Bihar on flood alert as Nepal rivers swell

A majority of rivers flowing into Bihar from the Nepal side, including Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan and Mahananda, are in spate following torrential rains in their catchment areas in the neighbouring Himalayan country. In response to the surging water levels, the state water resources department (WRD) has cancelled the leave of all officials deputed to monitor the flood situation and carry out rescue operations if required. The Gandak river in full spate at Valmikinagar in West Champaran on Tuesday. (HT)

Deputy chief minister and WRD minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said monitoring on all embankments of major rivers had been intensified, with district authorities directed to keep a close watch on the developing situation. “Currently, everything is in control as all rivers are flowing within their embankments, which are entirely safe. Officials have been asked to take preventive steps if any untoward situation arises,” Chaudhary stated.

The discharge of water at Valmiki Nagar barrage on Gandak river and Birpur barrage on Kosi has increased considerably in the last 24 hours. According to a WRD press note, about 2 lakh cusecs of water was recorded flowing through the Valmiki Nagar barrage at 2 pm on Tuesday, up from 97,000 cusecs the previous day. Similarly, discharge at the Birpur barrage rose to 1.85 lakh cusecs at 2 pm Tuesday compared to 1.72 lakh cusecs on Monday.

As a result of the spate, Kosi has jumped the red mark of 33.85 metres by 26 cm at Baltara in Khagaria district. Bagmati has crossed red marks at Dheng in Sitamarhi by 21 cm, by one metre at Kataunjha and by 85 cm at Benibad in Muzaffarpur district. Gandak is flowing about 10 cm above the danger mark of 62.32 metres at Dumaria Ghat in Gopalganj, while Kamla Balan has exceeded the danger level at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani by 55 cm. Lal Bakeya has crossed the danger level of 71.35 metres by 40 cm at Gowabari in East Champaran. Mahananda river is flowing near the danger level at Dhengaghat in Purnea.

WRD officials said district authorities had been instructed to evacuate families residing within the embankments, while those in low-lying areas near the rivers had been asked to shift to safer upland locations with their belongings. Officials foresee increasing levels of water in rivers across north Bihar districts in view of the forecasts of heavy rainfall in Nepal’s Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki regions. The state government continues to monitor the situation closely to prevent any escalation.