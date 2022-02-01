Budget 2022: Sitharaman lists 4 govt priorities for 'Amrit Kaal'

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday listed four government priorities for the ‘Amrit Kaal’, from 75 years to 100 years of India's independence. While presenting the budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, Sitharaman said that PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity in the sunrise sector, and energy transition and climate actions will be the four top priorities for the central government.

"During Amrit Kaal, our government aims to achieve the vision for India@100 set out by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day Address," she said.

Sitharaman underlined that PM Gati Shakti is driven by seven engines: roads, railways, airports, ports, mass transport, waterways and logistics infrastructures. The minister added that all seven engines will pull forward the economy in unison.

For faster movement of people and goods, the government will formulate the PM Gati Shakti master plan for expressways in the financial year 2022-23. Sitharaman said that the national highways network will be expanded by 25,000km in 2022-2023.

