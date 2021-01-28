IND USA
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP

The BJP spokesperson said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST

Ahead of the budget presentation on February 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said the upcoming budget will be a “game changer” and will focus on areas that have not received sufficient attention in the past, which includes the middle class and the unorganised sector.

Gopalkrishna Agarwal, BJP’s national spokesperson on economic affairs, said the economic recovery post Covid is strong and distributed across all segments. He said the International Monetary Fund report which projects India’s growth rate as 11.5% is also an indicator of things improving further.

The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, Agarwal said.

“Good economics makes good politics. This has been the Modi government’s mantra. If the economy grows we will have the support of the common people. The Modi government has been taking the path of reforms and in 2014 he [Modi] was not elected to maintain status quo but undertake transformational changes; we are expecting a dream budget,” he said.

The spokesperson also claimed that the country is recovering from the economic downturn linked to the global pandemic. He said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery, this includes 3.4% growth in agriculture and credit growth that has shown an increase of over 7%.

His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said the first quarter was washed out everywhere, but India has shown a growth momentum.

“From -23.5% in GDP we have now seen -7.5% in the second quarter and based on this projection the third quarter will see a positive growth. India is the brightest spot as economic activity has boomed based on the structural policy measures taken by the government,” said Islam.

