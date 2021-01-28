Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP
Ahead of the budget presentation on February 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday said the upcoming budget will be a “game changer” and will focus on areas that have not received sufficient attention in the past, which includes the middle class and the unorganised sector.
Gopalkrishna Agarwal, BJP’s national spokesperson on economic affairs, said the economic recovery post Covid is strong and distributed across all segments. He said the International Monetary Fund report which projects India’s growth rate as 11.5% is also an indicator of things improving further.
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, Agarwal said.
“Good economics makes good politics. This has been the Modi government’s mantra. If the economy grows we will have the support of the common people. The Modi government has been taking the path of reforms and in 2014 he [Modi] was not elected to maintain status quo but undertake transformational changes; we are expecting a dream budget,” he said.
The spokesperson also claimed that the country is recovering from the economic downturn linked to the global pandemic. He said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery, this includes 3.4% growth in agriculture and credit growth that has shown an increase of over 7%.
His party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Syed Zafar Islam said the first quarter was washed out everywhere, but India has shown a growth momentum.
“From -23.5% in GDP we have now seen -7.5% in the second quarter and based on this projection the third quarter will see a positive growth. India is the brightest spot as economic activity has boomed based on the structural policy measures taken by the government,” said Islam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament: Fewer regional party MPs may attend as they prep for assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP
- The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez
- In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Debt waiver can restore farmer faith in the govt’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox