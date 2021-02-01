IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
budget

Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers

Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Children playing games on mobile phones.(PTI Photo)

The government on Monday proposed to impose import duty on components of mobile phones and chargers, to enhance local value addition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced review of 400 exemptions in customs duty including those applicable on the mobile devices segment.

"For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on part of chargers and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobile rate will move from nil rate to moderate 2.5 per cent," Sitharaman said.

Follow Budget 2021 Live updates here

She added that the custom duty policy must have twin objectives of promoting domestic manufacturing and helping India get on to global value chain and export better.

"The thrust now has to be on easy access to raw materials and exports of value addition," Sitharaman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP