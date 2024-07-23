 Old vs proposed income tax slabs under new regime. What has changed? - Hindustan Times
Old vs proposed income tax slabs under new regime. What has changed?

ByHT News Desk
Jul 23, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Old vs new tax slab: Sitharaman tweaked tax structure under the new income tax regime to provide more money in the hands of the salaried class.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed a new tax structure under the new regime. This new structure, if implemented, promises to offer relief to middle-income earners.

A man watches a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech at a railway station in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2024.(REUTERS)
A man watches a screen displaying India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech at a railway station in Mumbai, India, July 23, 2024.(REUTERS)

Presenting the Union budget for FY 2024-25, Sitharaman said income of up to 3 lakh will continue to be exempted from income tax under the new regime. As per the proposal, a 5 per cent tax will be levied on income between 3-7 lakh, 10 per cent between 7-10 lakh, 15 per cent for 10-12 lakh. However, 20 per cent tax will continue to be levied on income between 12-15 lakh and 30 per cent for income above 15 lakh.

The new tax slabs under the new income tax regime will be effective from April 1, 2024. (Assessment Year 2025-26).

Proposed Tax Structure:

  • Income up to 3,00,000: Nil
  • 3,00,001 - 7,00,000: 5% of the amount exceeding 3,00,000
  • 7,00,001 - 10,00,000: 20,000 + 10% of the amount exceeding 7,00,000
  • 10,00,001 - 12,00,000: 50,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 10,00,000
  • 12,00,001 - 15,00,000: 80,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding 12,00,000
  • Above 15,00,000: 1,40,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding 15,00,000

Current Tax Structure:

  • Income up to 3,00,000: Nil
  • 3,00,001 - 6,00,000: 5% of the amount exceeding 3,00,000
  • 6,00,001 - 9,00,000: 15,000 + 10% of the amount exceeding 6,00,000
  • 9,00,001 - 12,00,000: 45,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 9,00,000
  • 12,00,001 - 15,00,000: 90,000 + 20% of the amount exceeding 12,00,000
  • Above 15,00,000: 1,50,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding 15,00,000

The proposed structure widens the income slabs, particularly the 5% slab extending up to 7 lakh, compared to 6 lakh in the current structure. This extension offers more significant tax relief to individuals with incomes up to 7 lakh. However, a tax rebate up to Rs.25,000 is already applicable under the new regime for resident individuals if the total income does not exceed 7,00,000.

For those earning between 10,00,001 and 15,00,000, the proposed structure results in slightly lower taxes. For example, an individual earning 12,00,000 would pay 50,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 10,00,000 under the proposed regime i.e 80,000, compared to 90,000 ( 45,000 + 15% of the amount exceeding 9,00,000) under the current regime.

There is a minor reduction in the tax for incomes above 15,00,000 in the proposed structure ( 1,40,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding 15,00,000) compared to the current regime ( 1,50,000 + 30% of the amount exceeding 15,00,000).

