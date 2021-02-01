Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the fiscal deficit for FY21 has been pegged at 9.5 per cent of the GDP and will come down to 6.8 per cent in FY22. She added that the fiscal deficit will reach below 4.5 per cent by FY26 while presenting the Revised Estimates as per the Union Budget 2021.
This is sharply higher than 3.5 per cent of GDP that was projected in the Budget Estimates last year. The government plans to borrow another ₹80,000 crore to fund the deficit this year. Gross market borrowings for next year have been pegged at ₹12 lakh crore. Gross expenditure is seen at ₹34.5 lakh crore and the capital expenditure is expected to be ₹4.39 lakh crore in FY21.
The figures show the damage to the economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic as the government revenues have dipped severely which has led to sharp rise in deficit and market borrowing.
Fiscal deficit is the difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government and it is an indication of the total borrowings that are needed by the government. The more the fiscal deficit, the more market borrowings the government needs, which means lower funds available for the private sector to borrow.
When the government runs a fiscal deficit, it borrows money to meet the difference by raising funds from the market through securities and treasury bills. Net borrowing is the amount borrowed during the fiscal year and gross borrowing includes net borrowing for the year and the repayment of past loans. This number is watched because it helps to understand the way the government plans to balance the fiscal deficit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FM Nirmala Sitharaman proposes ₹1,500 crore-scheme to promote digital payments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: NRIs allowed to operate One Person Companies in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises import duty on parts of mobile phones, chargers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bugdet 2021: FM introduces 2 metro rail technologies for Tier 1, Tier 2 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman projects fiscal deficit in 2021-22 at 6.8%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Budget like never before' gives cheer to markets, Sensex and Nifty rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To woo foreign investors, insurance cover on bank deposits hiked to ₹5 lakh
- With due safeguards in place, the Centre has also allowed foreign ownership and control in the insurance sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: No change in income tax slabs, focus on healthcare and infra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Sitharaman reduces customs duty on gold, silver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social security benefit to be extended to platform, gig workers: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: FM announces exemption from filing tax for elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 crore more beneficiaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox