Union Budget 2022: Sitharaman dons rusty brown saree in her signature look

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday stuck with her love for handloom silk as she donned a crisp brown saree while presenting a financial statement of the year. Known for her elegant sartorial choices, Sitharaman this year as well chose to go with a simple look with small earrings, golden bangles and a small bindi on the forehead.

This is the fourth budget that she is presenting in Parliament. Accompanied by senior officials of the finance ministry, Sitharaman reached Parliament premises at around 9:12am. Like last year, this time also Sitharaman came with a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 'bahi khata' which former ministers used to carry during the presentation, has been replaced with a tablet. Last year as well, Sithraman had presented the financial statement of the year through the tablet.

The six-yard supported by Sitharaman had an off-white border detailing that spread throughout the sides. The saree majorly had two colours - rusty brown which is often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety and the red which usually represents power and warmth.

Sitharaman is known for her love for the beautiful silk saree. Last year as well she had opted for a red silk saree with off-white detailing and gold border. Prior to that, for the 2020-21 budget session, Sitharaman had worn a pristine yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and a matching blouse.

Meanwhile, before the actual presentation, the Union cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023).

While traditionally, copies of the Budget are brought to the Parliament complex before the finance minister arrives, this year no document has been printed following the Covid-19 protocol.