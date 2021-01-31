IND USA
The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time.
Union Budget app: Where to download? What are its features?

Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST

To ensure easy access to all budget-related documents for the members of Parliament (MP) and the general public, the Union finance ministry launched the 'Union Budget Mobile App' ahead of the presentation of the financial statement on Monday. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that her third budget would be "unprecedented" as the country looks to rebuild after the economy was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The application was launched by Sitharaman and will be extremely helpful as the budget is going paperless for the very first time. Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Budget app:

1. The app can be downloaded on the Android and iOS mobile app from the official India Budget website (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

2. The app is bilingual with English and Hindi support

3. The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and requires no login or registration.

4. The documents that will be available on the app after the announcement of the Union Budget are: a) Finance minister’s budget speech

b) Annual financial statement (AFS)

c) Demands for grants (DG)

d) Finance bill

e) Statements mandated under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 - i) Macro-economic framework statement and ii) Medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement

Read more: Budget 2021: When, where and how to watch

f) Expenditure budget

g) Receipt budget

h) Expenditure profile

j) Memorandum explaining the provisions in the finance bill

k) Output outcome monitoring framework

5. The app will also give download access to these documents. They can be downloaded in the PDF format from the app.

6. The app has been designed with features including printing, search, zoom in and out, bi-directional scrolling, table of contents, and external links.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Developed for both Android and iOS platforms, the app will give complete access to budget documents, including the finance bill and the annual financial statement.
