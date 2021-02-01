IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Union Budget: Law ministry gets allocation for purchases of EVMs by EC
budget

Union Budget: Law ministry gets allocation for purchases of EVMs by EC

One control unit, at least on ballot union and one VVPAT or paper trail machines constitute one EVM. Obsolete EVMs are destroyed under the supervision of an expert unit following a set protocol. A voting machine has an average life of 15 years.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Officials check EVMs at a distribution centre, ahead of local body elections.(PTI/Representative Photo)

The Union Law Ministry has been allocated 1,005 crore in the central Budget to provide funds to the Election Commission for procurement of ballot units, control units and voter verifiable paper audit trial units (VVPATS), and ancillary expenditure on EVMs and destruction of obsolete voting machines.

One control unit, at least on ballot union and one VVPAT or paper trail machines constitute one EVM.

Obsolete EVMs are destroyed under the supervision of an expert unit following a set protocol. A voting machine has an average life of 15 years.

The Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) are the two public sector undertakings which manufacture the EVM.

The ministry has also been allocated 100 crore for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The provision is for meeting "carry forward liability" in respect of charges for conduct of general Lok Sabha elections, the budget document said.

Another 7.20 crore has been allocated for elector photo identity cards.

The provision is for reimbursement of central government's share to state and union territory governments on issuance of voter identity cards.

Under the "other election expenses" head, the ministry has been allocated 57.10 crore. The provision is for reimbursement of central government's share on normal election expenditure to the state and Union Territory governments and the cost of preparation and printing of electoral rolls, the document said.

Separately, the Election Commission has been allocated 249.16 crore. The provision is mainly for the establishment related expenditure of the poll panel and for the expenditure to be incurred on the purchase of land and pre-construction activities for additional building for the Election Commission.

The additional building is to come up in Dwarka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP