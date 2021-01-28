Union budget will favour corporates, not farmers: Kerala agriculture minister
Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Wednesday said that the upcoming union budget will favour corporates and will have nothing for farmers.
"It will be a budget which will favour corporates. There is no chance to get any favour from the central government for the downtrodden masses, especially farmers," Kumar told ANI.
"They are trying to implement this anti-farmer act. The central government is still sticking to its stand then how can the problem be solved?" he added.
He further said, "They may try to dilute the agitation through some declarations for farmers and farming sector. It will be fake. I do not believe that the budget will favour society."
Kumar further attacked the union government for spoiling centre-state relations.
"The central government is trying to spoil the relations between the centre and the states. The powers of the central and state governments are clearly demarcated in the constitution. They are trying to make many enactments against centre-state relations which will reflect in the budget also," he said.
The budget session will start on January 29 and the first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.
Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.
Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the budget session.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt fulfils dream of a respectable salary’: Sumitra Devi
- I had to learn about Covid-19 and ways to protect people from it so that I could guide women and kids in my area, says Devi, an anganwadi worker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition charting strategy to corner govt on farm laws, China, economy
- A few opposition leaders have even suggested boycotting president kovind’s speech, while others are yet to decide.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt mulls 5% inflation goal to give RBI room to trim rates
- The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, two persons aware of the development said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may increase customs duty on certain components in Union Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may need to peg deficit at 7% of GDP
- The government on February 1, 2020 used the trigger mechanism of the FRBM Act to deviate from the fiscal deficit road map by 0.5% for 2019-20 and 2020-21 (3.8% and 3.5% respectively) in order to boost the economy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Centre should simplify taxes, support MSMEs’: FICO Prez
- In pre-Covid times, I worked with 240 workers. 140 of these left and didn't return. I am managing with only 100 workers, says Kular
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021: Telangana doctor says investments in healthcare must be boosted
- Medical staff in hospitals wore bulky personal protective equipment (PPE) for hours, leaving them dehydrated, exhausted and drenched in sweat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Balancing fiscal responsibility, austerity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Debt waiver can restore farmer faith in the govt’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt may announce formulation of policy for toys sector in Budget 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds 'Halwa' ceremony ahead of Union Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope for simplified tax structures, govt support’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The impossible trinity facing Budget 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition to decide on boycotting meet with PM Modi ahead of Budget session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox