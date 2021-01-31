IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021
budget

Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually addressing at a press conference from Hyderabad.(ANI)

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with leaders of various political parties at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hall in his residence.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 AM IST in Lok Sabha.

On January 29, the Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in the Parliament.

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the Economic Survey.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
union budget of india budget 2021-22 venkiah naidu
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP