Venkaiah Naidu holds meeting with political leaders ahead of Union Budget 2021

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held a meeting with leaders of various political parties at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hall in his residence.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday. Her speech is expected to begin at 11 AM IST in Lok Sabha.

On January 29, the Economic Survey 2020-21 was tabled in the Parliament.

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the Economic Survey.

The first part of the budget session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.