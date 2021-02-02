‘What’s in it for Maharashtra?’: Minister Chaggan Bhujbal slams budget

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who is also the state minister of food and civil supply, consumer affairs, said on Tuesday the Union Budget was only meant for the poll-bound states and had nothing for Maharashtra. The minister invoked pre-poll promises made by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, adding that once elections were over, all promises were promptly forgotten.

"Budget was for name’s sake. What's in it for Maharashtra? Nothing. It's only for election-bound states,” Bhujbal said, according to news agency ANI. “They (BJP) promised so much for Bihar. Was anything announced? Where are those promises which they made before polls? Election over, promises gone,” Bhujbal said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday told reporters that the Union Budget is meant for the entire country and not just for states going to hold assembly elections. “The budget should be for the country and not for elections. This is the budget of the country and not of polls," Thackeray had said.

Before that, Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi had criticised the Union Budget for overlooking common people. "The government has yet again overlooked the Aam Janta which was the most affected due to the Covid impact and the lockdown," Chaturvedi said in a statement.

NCP president Jayant Patil too hit out at the Centre for catering to poll-bound states and disregarding the needs of Maharashtra. "Step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra in the allocation of funds while favouring poll-bound states,” Patil said in a virtual address.

The Union Budget, which was presented on Monday by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has come under fire from opposition parties which have collectively accused the Centre of allocating more funds to poll-bound states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Assam.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, whose state has received significant outlays for infrastructure projects asked the Centre to allocate it to farmers instead. "There is no need, I will do it on our own in the state. Don't do such politics during elections," she said.