38 coal mines to be offered for auction for commercial mining, says coal ministry

According to the Ministry, Dolesara, Jarekela, and Jharpalam-Tangarghat coal mines were added to the 1st Tranche of Auction under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

business Updated: Sep 03, 2020 14:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020.
The auction process for coal mines for commercial mining was launched on June 18, 2020.(ANI file photo. Representative image)
         

The list of coal mines for sale of coal has been amended and 38 mines will be offered for auction for commercial mining, the Ministry of Coal said here on Thursday.

“Withdrawal of Morga South Coal Mine from the 1st Tranche of Auction under the MMDR Act, 1957. Withdrawal of Fatehpur East, Madanpur (North), Morga-II, and Sayang coal mines from the 11th Tranche of Auction under the CM(SP) Act, 2015,” the Ministry of Coal said in a statement informing about the withdrawal of coal mines from the auction list.

“Therefore, 38 coal mines are offered for auction for commercial mining under 11th Tranche of Auction under CM(SP) Act, 2015 and 1st Tranche of Auction under MMDR Act, 1957,” the statement added.

