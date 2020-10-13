e-paper
Amazon India-IRCTC partnership: How to book train tickets on e-commerce platform

Amazon India-IRCTC partnership: How to book train tickets on e-commerce platform

The facility includes cashback on first booking, option to check seat and quota facility across all classes, option to check PNR status etc.

business Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru (REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru (REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa)
         

Amazon India announced last Wednesday it had joined hands with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to let Amazon users book confirmed train tickets through its platform.

Various features of this facility include cashback on first booking (12% for Amazon Prime members, 10% for non-Prime members) without any additional service charge, option to check seat and quota facility across all classes, option to check PNR status etc.

Also, customers booking through Amazon Pay will get instant refund in case of train cancellation or booking failures. The facility is available to both iOS and Android users and can be availed till November 15.

Here’s how to book your train ticket through Amazon:

(1.) This facility is available only on the latest version of Amazon app and website. Also, if you are using mobile, you will have to scan a QR code to open train tickets booking feature.

(2.) Go to Amazon.in and click on ‘Train Tickets’

(3.) Select the train of your choice

(4.) On the payment selection page, click on the valid offer

(5.) Fill out your journey details

(6.) Confirm your journey details and complete the payment

(7.) Your ticket will be booked on successful completion of the payment

(8.) Further details can be found on Amazon.in

