Amazon Prime Day global sale starts today: All you need to know

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:51 IST

Amazon Prime Day global sale, after being delayed for months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is finally here. The two-day sale will begin on October 13. For subscribers in India, the sale will take place on October 16 and 17.

The retailer’s biggest sale event is an annual programme in which prices of products drop drastically exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Thousands of items across product categories are put up for sale as part of the event.

Here is all you need to know about the sale:

• Amazon announced on September 27 that the sale will take place on October 13 and 14, and the deals will go live at midnight.

• Amazon Prime Day is an opportunity for customers to pick up all they need on discount before fall and winter celebrations and get ahead of customers waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale events, also organised by Amazon, in November.

• To benefit from the sale, one needs to sign up for Prime membership. They can sign up for a 30-day free trial after which their membership will cost $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This membership gives them access to fast and free two-day shipping, Prime Video, ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading.

• In addition, the membership gives them access to the many deals that are locked only for Prime members such as ‘Lightning Deals’.

• A new feature created by Amazon this year enables customers to set an alert to be notified when specific products go on sale. Customers have to click on “Watch this deal” button to be alerted. This feature is only available on Amazon’s mobile app.

• One can visit the Amazon’s deal page, where all the items included in the sale appear. Even as Prime Day deals sell out quickly, new deals will be added throughout the sale event, according to a report published on CNN.