Home / Business News / Anil Ambani's Reliance debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank

Anil Ambani’s Reliance debt rises to Rs 20,380 crore; owes money to HDFC, Axis bank



business Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest. (File photo)
         

Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020.

The total debt, including interest, stood at Rs 19,805.7 crore on August 31, 2020.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt and accrued interest, was Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020, Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The principal amount due to HDFC Ltd is Rs 523.98 crore and to Axis Bank Rs 100.63 crore, RCL said.

The total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions works out to Rs 700.76 crore, including accrued interest up to December 31, the company added.

Similarly, another group company Reliance Home Finance said the total outstanding debt was close to Rs 13,000 crore.

Total financial indebtedness of the listed entity, including short-term and long-term debt, stood at Rs 12,943.18 crore at the end of December 31, 2020. This includes principal and interest.

