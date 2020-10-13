Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ special event today: All you need to know

business

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:21 IST

Apple will on Tuesday hold its special Apple event, called ‘Hi, Speed,’ at which several much-anticipated launches are expected to be made. At its previous event, on September 15, the American technology giant had unveiled its new smartwatches, iPad models and also ‘Apple One’-a subscription service that bundles together Apple’s existing services.

Here’s all you need to know about the Apple ‘Hi, Speed’ event:

(1.) The event will take place virtually from Apple’s Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. It will begin at 10 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) or 10:30 pm in India, on Tuesday. The September 15 event, too, was held virtually.

(2.) Apple enthusiasts can watch the event directly on the Apple Events site, as well as on YouTube.

(3.) The highlight of the launch is expected to be the unveiling of the iPhone 12 series. Four new iPhones will be launched under this series. These will be called iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini.

(4.) All the four new iPhone models are reported to have 5G. The iPhone 12 Mini is reported to have a 5.4-inch display, while both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 pro reportedly have a 6.1-inch display. iPhone 12 Pro Max, meanwhile, will have a 6.7-inch display.

(5.) Other major launches at the event are expected to be those of a new Apple TV, an AirPods Studio, Air Tags and a Mini HomePod.

(6.) Apple’s invite for the event featured the Apple logo inside several circles which had shades of blue, orange and red with the message ‘Hi, Speed. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park.’