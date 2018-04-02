Bajaj Auto sales up 23% in March, commercial vehicle sales double

Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 23% increase in total sales in March, compared to the same month a year ago.

Total vehicle sales stood at 3,34,348 units in March this year, vis-a-vis 2,72,197 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic sales stood at 2,03,600 units, against 1,69,279 units in the corresponding month last year, up 20%, the company said in a BSE filing.

Total motorcycle sales during the month grew by 11% to 2,69,939 units from 2,44,235 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review more than doubled to 64,409 units in March 2018. It was at 27,962 units in March 2017.

Exports in March were up 27% to 1,30,748 units as against 1,02,918 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Total sales of the company for 2017-18 stood at 40,06,791 units, up 9%, over 36,65,950 vehicles sold in 2016-17.

Bajaj Auto shares were trading up1.29% at Rs 2,780.00 at 11.20 am on Monday, while the BSE Sensex was up 155.50 points.