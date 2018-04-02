Sensex begins FY19 on a positive note, rises over 100 points

Domestic equities opened on a firm note on the first trading day of the new financial year 2018-19 on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex reclaiming the 33,000-mark by rising over 100 points amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which had lost 205.71 points in the last session of FY18 on Wednesday, rose 133.32 points, or 0.40%, to 33,102.00.

The gains were led by auto, infrastructure, oil & gas, capital goods, healthcare, IT and metal stocks.

Auto stocks such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, M&M and Bajaj Auto rose up to 2.46% on the back of firm March sales data.

Other gainers include Adani Ports, Dr Reddy’s, L&T, RIL, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI, HDFC Bank and TCS that gained up to 1.51%.

In contrast, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Axis Bank, Asian Paint, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were trading in the negative zone.

The broad-based NSE Nifty 50 too was trading higher by 64.85 points, or 0.64%, to 10,178.55.

Brokers said beginning of new financial year and April F&O series, amid positive Asian cues, boosted investor sentiment.

In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.50%, while Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.20% in early trade. Markets in Hong Kong are shut on Monday.