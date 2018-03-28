Banks open on Saturday; don’t listen to social media rumours

Public and private sector banks will work on Saturday, March 31, contrary to social media buzz that they are on a five-day long holiday starting March 29.

Banks will be closed on March 29 and March 30 for Mahavir Jayantiand Good Friday, but they will work on March 31. Income tax offices will also be open on Saturday to help taxpayers in filing their year-end Income Tax returns on the last day of FY18. Banks will shut again on April 2 (Monday) for the annual closing of accounts.

“All private and public banks are open on Saturday,” said Vishal Kalia, relationship banking head at HDFC Bank.

D. Thomas Franco Rajendra Dev, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation confirmed this. “The banks will work on March 31 (Saturday) and there is no continuous holidays as per messages in the social media,” Dev told news agency IANS. He added that March 31 is the fifth Saturday of the month and most banks are open that day. Banks usually remain closed on the second and fourth Saturday of each month.

The finance ministry on Tuesday also announced that income tax offices and Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASKs) will also remain open from March 29 - March 31.