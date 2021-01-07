e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Banks urged to disclose use of ECB’s ultra cheap long-term loans

Banks urged to disclose use of ECB’s ultra cheap long-term loans

Publishing the amount of the so-called TLTRO III loans and the related interest would help the public “evaluate the significance of financial instruments for the financial position and performance of banks,” the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

business Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:46 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Banks aren’t currently compelled to declare the lending they obtain from the ECB under the program, and some don’t give details.
Banks aren’t currently compelled to declare the lending they obtain from the ECB under the program, and some don’t give details.(Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)
         

Banks should do a better job of disclosing the use of ultra-cheap funding from the European Central Bank, according to the European Union’s markets regulator.

Publishing the amount of the so-called TLTRO III loans and the related interest would help the public “evaluate the significance of financial instruments for the financial position and performance of banks,” the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ECB has made long-term loans a cornerstone of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, which seek to keep credit flowing to companies and households amid curbs on public life. Banks can obtain funding from the central bank at a rate of as low as minus 1% if they meet certain conditions, meaning they’re effectively being paid to lend.

Banks aren’t currently compelled to declare the lending they obtain from the ECB under the program, and some don’t give details.

Lenders have chosen different ways to reflect the extraordinary terms in their accounts, ESMA said. Lenders should provide “an adequate level of transparency regarding the accounting treatment of these transactions.”

“Given the overall volume of the TLTRO III operations, ESMA believes that this matter may have a material effect on the financial statements of banks and may be widespread across the EU,” it said.

tags
top news
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
‘Are farmers protected against Covid?’: SC asks Centre, cites Tablighi event
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of concerns
Covid-19 Why Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh are cause of concerns
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
Arrested ex-Andhra minister prime accused in kidnapping case, say police
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
‘Sushant Singh Rajput was sober, innocent,’ observes Bombay high court
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In