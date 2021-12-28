e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Bitcoin on longest winning run since 2019 hits record high of $28,365

Bitcoin on longest winning run since 2019 hits record high of $28,365

The largest cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $28,365 on Sunday before paring some of the advance, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The run of outsized returns over October, November and December so far is the longest such stretch since mid-2019.

business Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 12:26 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bitcoin has divided opinion as its price more than tripled in 2020 amid a worsening pandemic
Bitcoin has divided opinion as its price more than tripled in 2020 amid a worsening pandemic(REUTERS)
         

Bitcoin is on track for its longest monthly winning streak in more than a year after touching a record above $28,000 over the weekend.

The largest cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $28,365 on Sunday before paring some of the advance, according to a composite of prices compiled by Bloomberg. The run of outsized returns over October, November and December so far is the longest such stretch since mid-2019.

“My sense is we’re very close to a top -- we could hit $30,000 though,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. “We should definitely see a pullback, but the magnitude is probably lesser. We might only see 10% to 15% drops.”

Bitcoin has divided opinion as its price more than tripled in 2020 amid a worsening pandemic. Believers see it as a hedge against dollar weakness and the risk of faster inflation amid huge stimulus injections, and cite growing interest from institutional buyers. Others question Bitcoin’s validity as an investment and point to the digital currency’s history of wild rallies followed by crashes.

Regulatory scrutiny of the still-nascent cryptocurrency industry continues to be a variable for investors to consider.

The Securities and Exchange Commission last week accused Ripple Labs Inc. and its top executives of misleading investors in affiliated token XRP. While Ripple plans to challenge the accusation in the courts, the development underscores the prospect of stricter oversight of digital assets.

Ayyar said investors are shifting to Bitcoin and other digital coins in the wake of the XRP development.

Bitcoin climbed as much as 3.6% on Monday and was trading at about $27,150 as of 1 p.m. in Tokyo. The cryptocurrency has advanced about 280% this year, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up 261%.

tags
top news
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
Chinese team in Nepal makes a peace offering to PM Oli. He doesn’t bite
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
Farmers’ protest: Several Delhi borders remain closed, police suggest alternative routes
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
Covid-19 vaccination: 4 states to conduct two-day dry run from today
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
You may need vaccine passport for travel next year: All you need to know about it
‘One nation, one mobility card’: PM Modi launches NCMC, says will further India’s development
‘One nation, one mobility card’: PM Modi launches NCMC, says will further India’s development
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS Delhi
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat being shifted to AIIMS Delhi
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
‘People’s rights being trampled upon’: Sonia Gandhi on Congress’ foundation day
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In