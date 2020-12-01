e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Burger King India’s Rs 810 crore IPO opens tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

Burger King India’s Rs 810 crore IPO opens tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

Burger King India’s IPO price band is 5.9-6 times of its face value of equity shares and the company aims to raise Rs 810 crore via its public issue, at a higher price band.

business Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:44 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Burger King’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia Pte Ltd.
Burger King’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia Pte Ltd.(iStock)
         

Burger King India’s initial public offering (IPO) will open on Wednesday (December 2) and close on Friday (December 4). The Indian subsidiary of US-based Burger King has set the price band at Rs 59- Rs 60 per share for its IPO. Burger King’s IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of 6 crore equity shares by promoter QSR Asia Pte Ltd.

Here is what you need to know about Burger King India’s IPO:

1. Burger King India’s IPO price band is 5.9-6 times of its face value of equity shares and the company aims to raise Rs 810 crore via its public issue, at a higher price band.

2. Investors can apply for a minimum of 250 equity shares and in multiples of 250 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors can apply for maximum up to 3,250 equity shares at higher price band.

3. Burger King India had undertaken a pre-IPO placement, by way of rights issue, of Rs 58.08 crore at a price of Rs 44 per share to promoter and preferential allotment of Rs 91.92 crore at a price of Rs 58.50 per share.

4. The company has reserved up to 10% portion of IPO for retail investors, up to 15% for non-institutional investors and up to 75% for qualified institutional investors.

5. The fresh issue size has been reduced to Rs 450 crore from Rs 600 crore earlier.

6. Burger King India has said it will use the funds to roll out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants by way of repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings of the company obtained for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and capital expenditure incurred for setting up of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants.

7. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue. Equity shares are expected to debut on bourses around December 14, 2020.

8. Under the Master Franchise and Development Agreement, the company has to develop and open at least 700 restaurants, including company-owned Burger King Restaurants and sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants, by December 31, 2026, which has recently been extended by one year from December 31, 2025, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Burger King India’s Rs 810 crore IPO opens tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know

tags
top news
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
SC refuses plea seeking action against Andhra CM for his comments against judge
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Nirav Modi’s UK jail remand extended again
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
Where has PM-CARES Fund money gone, asks Mamata Banerjee
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
BSF raising day: DG Asthana slams ‘cowardly’ infiltration bids by Pakistan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In