e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Centre plans levy on solar panel makers in SEZs

Centre plans levy on solar panel makers in SEZs

Such a move will allow units based in SEZs to be competitive, compared to imports while selling to local customers, and at the same time, make a level-playing field for companies outside these zones who do not receive similar tax and other benefits.

business Updated: Jun 30, 2020 01:51 IST
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Gireesh Chandra Prasad
Livemint
The plan to impose the tax on solar panel imports has, however, led companies based in these zones to approach the government to exclude them from it when they sell to domestic buyers.
The plan to impose the tax on solar panel imports has, however, led companies based in these zones to approach the government to exclude them from it when they sell to domestic buyers. (Bloomberg)
         

India’s plan to levy a customs duty on solar panels will be framed in a way that it does not severely hit domestic companies who operate from special economic zones, or SEZs, said a person familiar the matter.

Such zones are typically considered as foreign territories for import duty purposes. The government, hence, plans to charge a small ‘equalization levy’ on imports of solar panels from factories based in such SEZs and run by Indian companies to sell to domestic customers, said the person requesting anonymity. This would be in lieu of the basic customs duty that is set to be levied on imports of solar components from other nations, mainly China and Malaysia.

Such a move will allow units based in SEZs to be competitive, compared to imports while selling to local customers, and at the same time, make a level-playing field for companies outside these zones who do not receive similar tax and other benefits.

India had set up these SEZs to boost exports and earn valuable foreign exchange. The plan to impose the tax on solar panel imports has, however, led companies based in these zones to approach the government to exclude them from it when they sell to domestic buyers.

SEZ units say the tax incentives that initially helped them set up shop have dried up.

The government is in the process of quantifying these benefits, said the person cited above and familiar with the discussions between the government and industry.

India is set to impose a basic customs duty, which could be up to 20%, on imports of solar panels and modules as soon as a safeguard duty, currently in place, expires on 29 July, Mint reported on 22 June. Modules make up nearly 60% of a solar power project’s total cost.

Chinese companies dominate the growing Indian market for solar components.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm today
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
NHAI server attacked by malware, govt says no data loss
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
Covid update: Unlock phase 2 rules; probe team in China; Amazon Germany strike
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In