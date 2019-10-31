e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Consumer confidence slumps to six-year low as Britons fret about finances

Growth for Knowledge said its key index fell by two points to minus 14. All five measures of confidence declined, with households’ view of their own finances over the next year slipping three points.

business Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:54 IST
Lucy Meakin
Lucy Meakin
Bloomberg
The survey of 2,001 individuals was carried out in the first two weeks of October, a period that saw heightened uncertainty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to agree a departure agreement with the European Union and the Bank of England warned of “material risks” of economic disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
The survey of 2,001 individuals was carried out in the first two weeks of October, a period that saw heightened uncertainty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to agree a departure agreement with the European Union and the Bank of England warned of “material risks” of economic disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit. (AP Photo)
         

U.K. consumer confidence slumped to match a six-year low this month as Britons became less optimistic about their personal finances, according to a survey published Friday.

Growth from Knowledge (GfK) said its key index fell by two points to minus 14. All five measures of confidence declined, with households’ view of their own finances over the next year slipping three points.

The survey of 2,001 individuals was carried out in the first two weeks of October, a period that saw heightened uncertainty as Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted to agree a departure agreement with the European Union and the Bank of England warned of “material risks” of economic disruption in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Since then, the U.K. has been granted an extension, and the nation is headed for a December general election.

“This deterioration in sentiment regarding our personal financial affairs is worrying as strong consumer spending has been the main driver of economic growth,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK. “Nobody wants to see consumer spending reduce and let’s hope it doesn’t happen. But Brexit’s continuing uncertainty and the specter of a general election is not helpful.”

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 18:52 IST

tags
top news
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
‘China illegally acquired Indian territories’: India responds to J-K comment
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
Govt asks WhatsApp to explain hacking, says committed to protecting privacy
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
‘There is a difference’: Foreign Ministry rebuts criticism on J&K visit by MEPs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
Aaditya Thackeray may sit out of govt, Eknath Shinde is leader of Sena MLAs
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
1 Kashmir MP attends oath-taking ceremony of J-K’s first lieutenant governor GC Murmu
Android users can now fingerprint lock WhatsApp app: Here’s how it works
Android users can now fingerprint lock WhatsApp app: Here’s how it works
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Rohit Sharma reacts to MS Dhoni’s retirement rumours
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
Girish Chandra Murmu takes oath as J&K L-G, RK Mathur as L-G of Ladakh
trending topics
Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelJammu KashmirPM ModiIndia vs BangladeshIndira GandhiShah Rukh KhanP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Business News