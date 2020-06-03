e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Covid impact: Lufthansa reports net loss of 2.1 billion euros in first quarter

Covid impact: Lufthansa reports net loss of 2.1 billion euros in first quarter

The German airline’s quarterly results have been impacted to an unprecedented extent

business Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:52 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Frankfurt am Main
“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.
“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.(Reuters Photo)
         

Lufthansa said it would undergo “far-reaching” restructuring as the airline posted a first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion) on Wednesday, hammered by the global pandemic.

“Global air traffic has come to a virtual standstill in recent months. This has impacted our quarterly results to an unprecedented extent.

“In view of the very slow recovery in demand, we must now take far-reaching restructuring measures to counteract this,” board chairman Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

tags
top news
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
Cyclone Nisarga to now make landfall south of Alibaug between 1pm and 4pm: IMD
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Cyclone Nisarga updates: Nearly 40k evacuated to safer zones from Maharashtra
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Canadian PM pauses when asked about US protests, avoids naming Trump
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
Cyclone Nisarga latest updates: Section 144 in Mumbai, flights to be hit
The culture of Big Chill, Sodabottle Openerwala and American Diner
The culture of Big Chill, Sodabottle Openerwala and American Diner
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
Covid-19: India crosses 2 lakh case mark, multiple layer masks better than single
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In