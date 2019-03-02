Debt-hit Jet Airways grounds two more aircraft, likely to impact 75 flights

Jet Airways on Friday said that two more aircraft have been grounded, taking the total to 21, over its non-repayment of dues to lessors.

“Further to our letter (February 28), we inform you that an additional two aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements,” the airline said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

“As mentioned earlier, the company is actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors, and regularly provides them with updates on the efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity.”

As per the filing, the company continues to provide required and periodic updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Thursday, the airline had informed the stock exchanges that it had grounded 19 aircraft. The additional grounding of 2 more that came on Friday, is likely to impact around 75 flights.

Following the persistent groundings, a senior Civil Aviation Ministry official on Wednesday confirmed that the beleaguered airline has grounded a “significant number” of aircraft.

According to the official, the airline did inform the DGCA about the grounding and the regulator is monitoring the situation.

Lately, Jet Airways has been in a tight spot financially even as a rescue plan is being negotiated between the airline, its partner Etihad and a consortium of banks.

