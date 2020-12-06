e-paper
Deutsche Bank to link executive pay to sustainability goals

The new policy, which starts next year, will measure the volume of sustainable financing and investment that complies with environmental, social and governance criteria and how the bank is ranked by rating agencies on sustainability

business Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:14 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Deutsche Bank has set a target for 2025 of reaching 200 billion euros in annual sustainable investment, starting with more than 20 billion euros this year
Deutsche Bank AG will link its top executives’ pay to whether the lender reaches sustainability goals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal memo by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.

The new policy, which starts next year, will measure the volume of sustainable financing and investment that complies with environmental, social and governance criteria and how the bank is ranked by rating agencies on sustainability. The lender also wants to convert all its buildings globally to renewable energy by 2025, the newspaper said.

The bank has set a target for 2025 of reaching 200 billion euros ($242.8 billion) in annual sustainable investment, starting with more than 20 billion euros this year. It also set up a sustainability committee headed by Sewing, according to the newspaper.

