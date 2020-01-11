ED files charge sheet against Singh brothers in Religare fraud

business

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 01:29 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a charge sheet against Fortis Healthcare founders Shivinder Mohan Singh and Malvinder Mohan Singh alleging that the brothers used two sets of “conduit companies” to funnel funds from finance company Religare Finvest Ltd (EFL) over a span of eight years, two investigating officials said. A large part of this money was used to buy property and there was no intention of repaying the money , they added.

The agency has accused the brothers of money laundering.

Apart from the Singh brothers, the agency has named Sunil Godhwani, ex-chairman and managing director (CMD) of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL) and holding company RHC Holdings Pvt. Ltd in its charge sheet.

Special ED prosecutor Nitesh Rana informed the court that there was systematic layering and evergreening of loans processed under the CLB (corporate loan book) portfolio of RFL to make sure these were not categorized as non-performing assets (NPAs). The court took cognizance of the charge sheet and asked that all accused be produced before it on January 20.

The agency has claimed that out of a total of Rs 47,968 crore of loans given to 115 companies by RFL, Rs 2,036.69 crore was moved to 19 companies, which defaulted. Most of these funds were used for the personal gain of the Singhs, the charge sheet claims.