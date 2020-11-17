e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Flipkart acquires augmented reality firm Scapic to enhance user experience

Flipkart acquires augmented reality firm Scapic to enhance user experience

Though Flipkart did not disclose the financial details of the deal, in a statement, the company said that through the acquisition, it would acquire a 100% stake in Scapic.

business Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
Press Trust of India | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru (REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru (REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo)
         

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Tuesday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based augmented reality company, Scapic, a move that will help the e-commerce major enhance its immersive shopping experience capabilities.

“Through the acquisition of Scapic, the Flipkart Group will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the company and welcomes onboard a talented team of experienced developers and designers,” a statement said.

This team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform, it added.

However, the company did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

With the pandemic bringing about a change in consumer behaviour and an increase in online adoption, Flipkart has been focusing on enhancing consumer experiences through several investments, including strengthening technology capabilities, the statement said.

In addition to providing local language interfaces on its platform for consumers across the country, the company also recognises the Indian consumers’ preference for experiences that replicate the tangible shopping process, Flipkart noted.

“As we make investments that focus on developing and nurturing the retail ecosystem, we are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience. I welcome the Scapic team to Flipkart as we continue our efforts to provide deeper value to our customers,” Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

Founded in 2017 by Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V, Scapic is a cloud-based platform which enables creation and publishing of Augmented Reality (AR) and 3D content, currently serving clients across e-commerce and marketing.

Earlier this month, Flipkart had acquired Intellectual Property from Mech Mocha to strengthen its gaming strategy, and made a strategic investment in USPL - a premium youth-focused fashion firm that operates brands like Wrogn - to strengthen its fashion portfolio.

Last month, Flipkart Group had made a Rs 1,500 crore investment in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). PTI SR DRR DRR

tags
top news
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Covid-19: Delhi looks to withdraw relaxation on wedding attendees, shut markets emerging as hot spots
Covid-19: Delhi looks to withdraw relaxation on wedding attendees, shut markets emerging as hot spots
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
BJP to protest govt ban on Chhath Puja outside Delhi CM Kejriwal’s residence
Pfizer, Moderna explain how they will supply millions of vaccine doses
Pfizer, Moderna explain how they will supply millions of vaccine doses
Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s grandchild dies of burn injuries
Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s grandchild dies of burn injuries
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit: All you need to know about the 5-nation bloc
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
Watch: Baby’s alleged kidnapping from hospital caught on camera
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In