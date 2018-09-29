Fuel prices rise again, petrol now Rs 83.40 per litre in Delhi, Rs 90.75 in Mumbai

Oil marketing companies raised fuel prices yet again on Saturday. In New Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 83.40 per litre (up by 22 paise) while diesel costs Rs 74.63 per litre (up by 21 paise).

In Mumbai, petrol is now at Rs 90.75 per litre (up by 22 paise) and diesel costs Rs 79.23 per litre (up by 22 paise).

The prices of diesel and petrol have increased by more than Rs 5 per litre since mid-August.

The government says rising crude oil price is responsible for the soaring cost of petrol and diesel in the country. Global crude oil prices have breached the $81 a barrel mark, and there are no signs that prices will abate any soon.

Earlier this month, election-bound Rajasthan cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. Karnataka also announced a similar decision while Bengal announced a one rupee cut in VAT and Andhra Pradesh VAT in fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 09:48 IST