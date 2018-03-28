 Govt to sell 76% stake in Air India, invites expression of interest | business news | Hindustan Times
Govt to sell 76% stake in Air India, invites expression of interest

As part of the disinvestment process, the government will offload 100% of its stake in Air India Express, 76% in Air India Limited and 50% equity stake in AISATS.

business Updated: Mar 28, 2018 17:55 IST
Faizan Haidar
The civil aviation ministry has invited expressions of interest in Air India from interested parties by 5 pm on May 14.
The civil aviation ministry has invited expressions of interest in Air India from interested parties by 5 pm on May 14.

The government on Wednesday approved the strategetic disinvestment of the state-owned carrier Air India, by way of selling 76% of its equity stake in the airline.

“The Government of India has given an ‘in-principle’ approval for the strategic disinvestment of AI by way of the transfer of management control and sale of 76% equity share capital of AI held by GOI, which will include AI’s shareholding interest in the AIXL and AISATS,” said a preliminary information memorandum released by the government.

As part of the disinvestment process, the government will offload 100% of its stake in Air India Express (AIXL), 76% in Air India Limited and 50% equity stake in Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS).

The civil aviation ministry has invited expressions of interest for the loss-making carrier and its two subsidiaries from interested parties by 5 pm on May 14.

Air India management or employees can participate in the bidding process either directly, or by way of forming a consortium, as per the memorandum.

In June 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave in-principle nod to the strategic disinvestment of the airline, which has a debt burden of over Rs 50,000 crore.

Follow updates on the announcement here:

- With inputs from PTI

