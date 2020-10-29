e-paper
Home / Business News / HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 crore contract for ‘Project Parivartan’

HAL, Tech Mahindra sign Rs 400 crore contract for ‘Project Parivartan’

business Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 13:23 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Bengaluru
As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra would implement Project Parivartan over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and Tech Mahindra signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore for implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to support HAL’s ‘Project Parivartan’.

‘Project Parivartan’ is a comprehensive business transformation exercise initiated by HAL through technology enhancement and centralised ERP, said CMD of Bengaluru- headquartered HAL, R Madhavan.

The exercise would enable HAL to adopt some of the best practices followed in some of the similar industries globally, he added.

President Corporate Affairs and Business Head Emerging Markets, Tech Mahindra, Sujit Baksi, was quoted as saying in a HAL statement on Thursday: “This project will transform HALs ERP system, serving the Armed Forces in an efficient and effective manner.”

Tech Mahindra would be responsible for the transformation and modernisation of the ERP System as an implementation and support partner enabling HAL to streamline and standardise its business processes across the organization, it was stated.

As a system integrator, Tech Mahindra would implement Project Parivartan over a period of nine years at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

“Tech Mahindra will transform the distributed application to a centralised application, for all the 20 divisions and R&D Centers of HAL based on a business transformation engineering process.

This includes centralised ERP Turnkey Solution to meet HALs business requirements with implementation of SRM, CRM along with select non-ERP applications”, the statement added.

