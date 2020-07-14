e-paper
India wholesale prices contract for 3rd month in June by 1.81% year-on-year

India wholesale prices contract for 3rd month in June by 1.81% year-on-year

The annual retail inflation, the main gauge for the central bank to monitor prices, however, rose to 6.09% in June, data released on Monday showed.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 15:17 IST
Reuters|  Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters|  Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
New Delhi
The annual wholesale price index fell in June, mainly because of a fall in fuel prices, from a year earlier, compared to 2.40% fall predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The annual wholesale price index fell in June, mainly because of a fall in fuel prices, from a year earlier, compared to 2.40% fall predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
         

India’s wholesale price gauge contracted for a third month in June, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Tuesday, with prices falling 1.81% from a year earlier.

The annual wholesale price index fell in June, mainly because of a fall in fuel prices, from a year earlier, compared to 2.40% fall predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The annual retail inflation, the main gauge for the central bank to monitor prices, however, rose to 6.09% in June, data released on Monday showed.

