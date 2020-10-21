e-paper
Indian government working on next stimulus package: Report

The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.

business Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:47 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Centre is working on next stimulus package to support the economy.
India’s government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in Covid-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

