Indian government working on next stimulus package: Report
The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.business Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 17:47 IST
India’s government is working on the next stimulus package to support the economy amid positive signs of a fall in Covid-19 cases, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.
The government has received suggestions from various ministries and sectors on needed measures, Tarun Bajaj, economic affairs secretary at the ministry of finance, told a virtual conference.
