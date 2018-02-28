IndiGo announces seven new domestic flights

Low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo announced seven new domestic flights on Wednesday.

“IndiGo will operate two direct daily flights on Hyderabad-Nagpur-Hyderabad sector, three direct daily flights on Hyderabad-Mangalore-Hyderabad sector from March 25, 2018,” the airline said in a statement.

From May 1, two direct daily flights will operate on the Chennai-Mangalore-Chennai sector, it said.

“These flights will be operated on the brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft,” the statement said, adding that booking for these flights is open from Wednesday.