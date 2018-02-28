 IndiGo announces seven new domestic flights | business news | Hindustan Times
IndiGo announces seven new domestic flights

From May 1, two direct daily flights will operate on the Chennai-Mangalore-Chennai sector.

business Updated: Feb 28, 2018 18:48 IST
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad.
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft moves on the runway after landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Ahmedabad.(Reuters File)

Low-cost passenger carrier IndiGo announced seven new domestic flights on Wednesday.

“IndiGo will operate two direct daily flights on Hyderabad-Nagpur-Hyderabad sector, three direct daily flights on Hyderabad-Mangalore-Hyderabad sector from March 25, 2018,” the airline said in a statement.

From May 1, two direct daily flights will operate on the Chennai-Mangalore-Chennai sector, it said.

“These flights will be operated on the brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft,” the statement said, adding that booking for these flights is open from Wednesday.

