e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / IndiGo lays off 10% of their total employees, says impossible to keep flying without making ‘sacrifices’

IndiGo lays off 10% of their total employees, says impossible to keep flying without making ‘sacrifices’

IndiGo Ronojoy Dutta CEO said that after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that they will need to bid a painful adieu to 10% of their workforce.

business Updated: Jul 20, 2020 18:28 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India
IAs on March 31, 2019, IndiGo had 23,531 employees on its payroll.
IAs on March 31, 2019, IndiGo had 23,531 employees on its payroll. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo )
         

IndiGo has decided to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Monday.

“From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations,” Dutta said in a statement.

“Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 per cent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure,” he added. As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

tags
top news
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
‘More concocted allegations coming’: Sachin Pilot after MLA’s bribe charge
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
Pilot camp so much hand in glove with BJP, I doubt they’d come back: Gehlot
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Total lockdown in Bengal for 2 days every week amid spike in Covid-19 cases
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
From Ladakh to Japan’s Senkaku Islands, ‘bully’ China is in an overdrive
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Youth accused of rape and murder of north Bengal student found dead
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
Row over invitation to PM Modi for Ram Temple bhoomi pujan unwarranted: VHP
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
Watch: Asymptomatic Covid patients organise flash mob at care centre in Karnataka
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In