IndiGo to restart Delhi-Singapore non-stop flights from 12 September

business

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 07:33 IST

India’s budget carrier IndiGo is set to restart its daily non-stop flight service on the Delhi-Singapore route from 12 September.

The airline, run by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, will also add a second flight frequency on the Delhi-Doha route from 16 September.

“We are committed to strengthening our international operations from Delhi to important destinations in Asia. As part of this expansion, we are introducing new flight services between Delhi-Singapore and second frequency on Delhi-Doha route,” IndiGo’s chief commercial officer William Boulter said on Thursday.

“Singapore today is not only a tourist hub, but also a shopper’s paradise and there is a huge demand on the route,” added William Boulter.

The airline used to operate daily flights from Delhi to Singapore earlier, but it withdrew them during 2014-15 due to stiff competition on the route from full-service carriers such as Jet Airways and Singapore Airlines.

After the suspension of Jet Airways operations, IndiGo has aggressively expanded its capacity on both domestic and foreign routes.

Currently, IndiGo has a fleet size of over 200 aircraft and operates more than 1,400 daily flights and connects 57 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.

Shares of IndiGo on Thursday declined 0.29% to close at ₹1,619.90 on the BSE.

From 5 September, IndiGo will shift its flight operations to Delhi airport’s Terminal-3 (T3) due to expansion work at Terminal-2 (T2).

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 07:02 IST