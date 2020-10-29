e-paper
Infosys aligns with carbon goals early

Infosys aligns with carbon goals early

In FY20, nearly 44% of Infosys’s electricity consumption was met through renewable energy sources. The company operates 60MW of captive solar photovoltaic capacity.

business Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:45 IST
Ayushman Baruah and Sharan Poovanna
Ayushman Baruah and Sharan Poovanna
Mint, Bengaluru
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bengaluru.
Employees walk past an Infosys logo at the campus of Infosys Ltd. at the Electronics City area in Bengaluru. (Bloomberg File Photo )
         

Infosys Ltd Wednesday said it has achieved carbon-neutral status, 30 years before the 2050 timeline set by the Paris Agreement, meeting its own target set nine years ago.

In recent years, the Bengaluru-based IT services company has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55%, as it moves to renewable energy. It has also developed several community-based carbon offset projects focusing on socio-economic development of rural communities and contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The company said in its Annual Sustainability Report 2020 that even while its workforce grew 166% over the last decade, its electricity consumption grew only 20%. At the end of FY20, Infosys had 243,454 employees worldwide.

In FY20, nearly 44% of Infosys’s electricity consumption was met through renewable energy sources. The company operates 60MW of captive solar photovoltaic capacity.

“Right from the first day, Infosys has recognised and fulfilled its responsibilities towards overcoming the challenges in our context. It has also taken on new responsibilities like reducing carbon emission, improving air quality, optimally using water and solar power,” Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said in a statement.

“The company’s ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) road map for 2030 reflects its continued aspiration to be a well-governed model organization for diverse talent with an inclusive workplace and community strategies to leverage technology for good,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys.

Nidheesh MK contributed to the story.

