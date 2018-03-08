 Initial bids for Air India stake sale in next couple of weeks | business news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 08, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Initial bids for Air India stake sale in next couple of weeks

The cabinet has yet to decide on what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

business Updated: Mar 08, 2018 12:49 IST
The Cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India.
The Cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India.(Reuters File Photo)

The government will invite initial bids for a stake sale in state-run carrier Air India in the next couple of weeks, Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Choubey said on Thursday in a speech at an airshow in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet gave the go-ahead last year to sell Air India, after successive governments spent billions of dollars to keep it going. However, it has yet to decide on what to do with the carrier’s debt burden of $8.5 billion.

more from business
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Home truths: Who moved the saucepan? Well, ask these women...
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you