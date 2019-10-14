e-paper
IRCTC shares make debut in BSE, NSE today

The shares of IRCTC settled at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 626 on NSE in pre-open trade. The issue price was of Rs 320.

business Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
The India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will make its debut in the financial markets today. The shares will be listed in the BSE and the National Stock Exchange
The India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will make its debut in the financial markets today. The shares will be listed in the BSE and the National Stock Exchange(Hindustan Times)
         

The India Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will make its debut in the financial markets today. The shares will be listed in the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares of IRCTC settled at Rs 644 on BSE and Rs 626 on NSE in pre-open trade. The issue price was of Rs 320. IRCTC would be the fourth railway company to be listed on the bourses.

“Effective from Monday, October 14, 2019, the equity shares of IRCTC Ltd shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ‘B ‘ Group of Securities,” BSE said in a circular.

IRCTC had recently concluded its Rs 645-crore initial public offering. The IPO was subscribed 112 times at a price band of Rs 315-320 per share. It was open for subscription from September 30 to October 4.

The issue comprised an offer-for-sale of 2.01 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each. 1,60,000 equity shares were reserved for eligible employees. The merchant bankers for the issue were SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and Yes Securities India.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 10:03 IST

