e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Jeff Bezos loses world’s richest man title to Bill Gates

Jeff Bezos ended Gates’ 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 and became the first man on earth with a net worth of $160 billion.

business Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Seattle
Amazon shares fell 7 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday, leaving Bezos down to $103.9 billion.
Amazon shares fell 7 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday, leaving Bezos down to $103.9 billion.(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
         

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has lost the title as the world’s richest man, paving the way for tenacious Bill Gates to grab the top spot after Amazon’s lacklustre Q3 results resulted in Bezos losing nearly $7 billion in stock value.

Amazon shares fell 7 per cent in after-hours trading on Thursday, leaving Bezos down to $103.9 billion.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is currently worth $105.7 billion.

Bezos ended Gates’ 24-year run as the richest man in 2018 and became the first man on earth with a net worth of $160 billion.

Amazon reported a 26 per cent drop in net income in its third quarter, its first profit decline since 2017, reports Forbes.

In after-hours trading, Amazon dropped nearly 9 per cent to $1,624 per share.

Gates debuted on Forbes’ first ever billionaire list in 1987 with a net worth of $1.25 billion.

Bezos first joined The Forbes 400 list of richest Americans in 1998, one year after Amazon went public, with a net worth of $1.6 billion, the report added.

The Bezos couple finalised their divorce in April in what was reported as the biggest divorce settlement in history, entitling MacKenzie Bezos to Jeff Bezos’ stocks worth around $36 billion.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 10:59 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Khattar airdashes to Delhi to seal Haryana pact: 10 Points
Manohar Khattar airdashes to Delhi to seal Haryana pact: 10 Points
Dushyant Chautala to meet his 10 MLAs to decide future course
Dushyant Chautala to meet his 10 MLAs to decide future course
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleDeepavali 2019Housefull 4 Review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Business News